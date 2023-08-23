Royal Fern Nursery Approved Loan to Expand Business in Fredonia

Royal Fern Nursery has been approved an Al Tech loan to expand its business in Fredonia.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board approved a 10-year, $63,000 loan for the acquistion of 8888 Glasgow Road. Royal Fern Nursery has also been approved for a $77,000 Southern Tier Enterprise Development Organization loan from Southern Tier West.

Royal Fern began in 2019 as a native plants nursery. IDA Project Manager Rose Strandburg said they’re the only native plants nursery in the region, “The business is dedicated to providing high quality, locally sourced plant material to its customers through providing restorative, hardy, quick growing native plants. Many plant species and ecological communities, locally and worldwide, are being negatively impacted due to development, deforestation, and introduction of non-native invasive and exotic species.”

Strandburg said the nursery combats this issue providing locally sourced plant material that aids in restoration projects, “And in 2023, Royal Fern Nursery was designated as the primary vendor for ecological restoration projects managed by the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy.”

She added one of those projects set to begin in 2024 will require upwards of 10,000 plants which is why the Nursery acted on purchasing a property adjacent to their business to expand.