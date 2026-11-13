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Rt 39 To Be Resurfaced As Part Of Harsh Winter Paving Projects In NYS

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Route 39 in Chautauqua County will be resurfaced as part of $100 million worth of Harsh Winter Paving projects across New York State.

The State Department of Transportation has allocated $2.3 million to resurface State Route 39 from U.S. Route 20 to the Cattaraugus County Line in the Towns of Sheridan and Hanover, including the Village of Forestville.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “New York’s roads face challenging conditions from extreme weather in all seasons, and this investment will help to rejuvenate some of the state highways most impacted by the harsh winter weather we see each year.”

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