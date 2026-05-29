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RTPI Holding Bluebird Festival May 30

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The Roger Tory Peterson Institute will hold its second annual Bluebird Festival this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on RTPI grounds at 311 Curtis Street in Jamestown.

Activities through out the day will include a Build Your Own Bluebird Box, arts and educational activities; a scavenger hunt, guided walks along RTPI’s Bluebird Trail, vendors, a food truck, and crafts for all ages.

Admission is $5 per person and includes all activities and admission to the museum.

For more information, visit rtpi.org

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