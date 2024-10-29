Rural Mobile Medical Unit Health & Wellness Initiative Set for Wednesday in Clymer

The second annual Rural Mobile Medical Unit Health and Wellness Initiative will take place in Clymer on Wednesday.

The free event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on October 30 is sponsored by ABBE Reformed Church and Southwestern Independent Living Center. It will be held at ABBE Reformed Church, located at 595 Clymer Sherman Road.

It will feature a variety of health services, resources, and giveaways for attendees.

The first 180 guests will receive care packages sponsored by Allegheny Health Network, which include shampoo, body soap, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. National Fuel will also provide weatherization supplies to support winter preparation for local homes.

Available services at the event include:

– Free retinal exams provided by Erie Retina Research

– COVID-19 and flu vaccinations offered by The Chautauqua Center

– Birth control education and walk-in breast exams, along with mammography orders from The Chautauqua Center

– Complimentary transportation to Westfield Memorial Hospital for those interested in cervical exams, breast exams, and mammograms. Morning and afternoon rides will be provided by Busti Church of God. To reserve a ride, contact Cancer Services at 585-808-2032.

– Support from six veterans programs offering resources and guidance on new services for veterans and their families

– PSA blood testing for men performed by WNY Urology

– A representative from EPIC to assist Medicare Part D enrollees with prescription plan questions and enrollment

– Insurance representatives available to discuss health plan options and help with enrollment for those in need

– Legal assistance for elderly and disabled individuals from the Center for Elder Law and Justice

More than 30 community service providers will be present to connect attendees with various programs and support services.

For further details, contact Judy Wroda at 716-450-3960.