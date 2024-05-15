WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Sales Tax Revenue Short For First Quarter in Jamestown

Jamestown Comptroller Ericka Thomas reports on sales tax revenues to City Council (May 13, 2024)

Sales tax revenues were $70,839 short from what budgeted for the first quarter of 2024 for the city of Jamestown.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas said the city received $1,917,994 compared with the $1,988,833 budgeted.

She said a state newsletter said Chautauqua County was expected to be down 3.09% in sales tax revenues for the quarter, so the city is in a little better place with only being down 3.06%.

Distribution of sales tax by Chautauqua County is based on the population of the city of Jamestown.

