Salvation Army Holds Groundbreaking For New Domestic Violence Shelter

Salvation Army Board of Directors hold ceremonial groundbreaking for the Anew Center (April 25, 2025)

The Salvation Army held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for its new domestic violence shelter.

The Anew Center will be a 7-unit, 19-bed family shelter in Jamestown that will serve individuals and families who have experienced homelessness.

Salvation Army Major John Merchant said the shelter will be open to all survivors of domestic violence and other crises like sexual assault and human trafficking, “The 13-bed shelter that we currently have has a 24-hour hotline and offers a safe, protected and confidential environment where residents are offered information, referral, and advocacy, children services, and full case management services to assist them in making their own decisions. The new facility will have a more secure place. It will be ADA compliant.”

Merchant said the project has received approval to have support staff in the facility, “Which consists of family resource specialists, prevention ed, and case managers in the same building which will be very good for all of us. The facilities will have a private conference room, a training room, and a secure place inside and outside the shelter specifically for families dealing with crisis.”

The $5.7 million project received $4.4 million from the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program to fund the redevelopment and relocation of the agency’s former domestic violence shelter.

Architectural renderings of the Salvation Army’s Anew Center

Additional capital funding for Anew Center includes $250,000 from Carnahan Jackson, $187,000 from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, $250,000 from the Sheldon Foundation, $250,000 from the Lenna Foundation, $75,000 from the Cummins Foundation, as well as $307,000 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care (CoC) funds. The project also received licensing support from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS).

Operating funding for project is being provided by OCFS, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, the New York State Office of Victim Services, and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

