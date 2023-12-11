‘Santa for Seniors’ Campaign To Distribute Gifts, Meals to More Than 100 Isolated Adults in County

The Chautauqua County Office For Aging Services will be distributing gifts and holiday meals as part of its “Santa for Seniors” campaign.

The nationally recognized program will deliver the gifts and meals to more than 200 isolated older adults in Chautauqua County.

The Rev. J. Paul Womack Christmas Basket Fund raised funds to provide the holiday meals.

“Delivery elves” will begin spreading holiday cheer this week, with gift packing and wrapping taking place on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Mayville.

Deliveries are slated to ship out on Thursday from the Hurlbut Memorial Community United Methodist Church at Chautauqua to the Baptist Church. As part of this initiative, “elves” are asked to socialize with recipients as well.

Over the years, the community has come together to not only donate gifts, but also, donated monetarily to support printing and postage costs, including those with the Mayville Baptist Church, who in years past donated funds ($1,688) to fill each gift box.

The Rev. J. Paul Womack Christmas Basket Fund additionally donated over $4,100 in past years to provide holiday meals, which was delivered in insulated bags. Total costs in 2022 were $36 per client.

In total, “Santa for Seniors” results in outreach to 30 new older adults each year.

Earlier this year, the “Santa for Seniors” program was highlighted by USAging at the group’s national conference in Salt Lake City.