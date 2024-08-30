WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Saturday, August 31 A Free Fishing Day In NYS

Saturday, August 31 A Free Fishing Day In NYS

By Leave a Comment

This Saturday will be a Free Fishing Day in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the addition of the day to the state’s free fishing day schedule.

The addition is part of the Governor’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative launched this summer to promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and the outdoors.

During free fishing days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters. The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby. and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State fishing license.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.