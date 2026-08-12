SBDC JCC Efforts Have $7.1 Million Impact On Chautauqua County In 2025

Efforts by the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College had over a $7.1 million impact on Chautauqua County in 2025.

The annual results by New York Small Business Development Centers recently were released in a report. The link to the full report is available here: https://online.fliphtml5.com/xoito/hmyz/#p=1

The centers empower entrepreneurs through one-on-one no-cost business advice, training, and research that fuels New York State’s economic growth. Last year, the New York SBDC served 27,414 businesses and entrepreneurs through one-on-one advisement and trainings, helped generate $218.8 million in new capital, supported the saving and retention of 31,282 jobs, and helped create 3,392 new jobs.

In Chautauqua County, 457 clients were advised with 29 businesses started, 761 jobs created and retained; for a total funding impact of $7,154,305 in 2025.

The New York SBDC is administered by the State University of New York (SUNY) and hosted at 20 different institutions across New York State.

The Southwest Region Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Jamestown Community College provides management and technical assistance to start-up and existing small businesses throughout Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

For more information, contact the SBDC at JCC by calling (716) 338-1024 or visiting https://www.sbdcjcc.org/