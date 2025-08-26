SBDC Offering Free FastTrac Business Basics Program This Fall

The Southwest Region Small Business Development Center will be holding a free FastTrac Business Basics Program this Fall.

The 10-week course is designed to equip aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to turn their ideas into actionable business plans. The program is offered free for City of Jamestown residents/businesses.

Participants will engage in twice-weekly sessions, diving into critical topics such as:

· Market research and business modeling

· Pricing and legal strategies

· Distribution, sales, and financial management

· Human resources and entrepreneurial lifestyle insights

The program will run September 9, 2025 through November 13, 2025. The sessions will be held on the Jamestown Campus of Jamestown Community College, on Tuesday and Thursday nights. All sessions are 5:30-7:30pm.

For more information or to register for upcoming programs, visit www.sbdcjcc.org or call 716-338-1024.