Scandinavian Culture Days Coming To JCC

Scandinavian Culture Days are coming to Jamestown Community College starting in March.

The gatherings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to noon on March 1, April 5, and May 3 in the Hamilton Collegiate Center Student Union and Café. They are free and open to the public.

Culture Days focus on Swedish culture and the Swedish-American experience, though one does not need to be of Swedish origin to attend. Each date will also offer workshops, presentations, and Swedish-inspired food, lingonberry juice, and coffee.

The presentation/workshop schedule is as follows:

March 1: Cooking Easter buns, knitting, wood carving, painting, and Scandinavian ancestry research

April 5: Swedish immigration and lunch for students at noon

May 3: History of Sweden’s “New” world colony in 17th century Delaware, followed by outdoor-cooked korv, Kubb lawn game, and other activities.

These events are funded by the Scandinavian Studies Endowment through the JCC Foundation.

