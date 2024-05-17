SCFCU Donates To TRC, Filling The Gap

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union has made a $15,000 corporate sponsorship contribution to The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc.

The credit union will be recognized as a corporate sponsor at many of the annual fund-raising events put on by The Resource Center and Filling the Gap.

TRC Executive Director Denise Jones said, “The support of community organizations like Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union allows us to fulfill our mission of helping people with disabilities to enjoy meaningful lives. We also appreciate everything John and his staff do for the entire community.”