Second Annual ‘Caring For Your Cemetery Day’ Taking Place Saturday

The New York Department of State has announced the second annual “Caring for Your Cemetery Day” will take place this Saturday.

Members of the public are encouraged to find cemeteries in their area that are participating in this program and help with cleanup activities as they prepare for the Spring season and Mother’s Day visits. Through this program, the Department and participating cemeteries seek to recruit future volunteers or even officers and trustees/directors and identify local people with skills that cemeteries need. The program also seeks to generate interest in local cemeteries, especially among younger people, and raise awareness of the hard work and dedication that goes into cemeteries’ care, maintenance and preservation. Last year, more than two dozen cemeteries participated in the first annual Caring for Your Cemetery Day. This year, over 75 cemeteries will participate.

Clean-up day tasks may include:

Cleaning up small debris and trash

Removing downed branches, weeds, and overgrowth

Removing old seasonal decorations

Planting flowers

Scattering grass seed

Other light tasks appropriate for untrained volunteers

The mission of the Department’s Division of Cemeteries is to help ensure that regulated cemeteries do not become a burden on their communities by continuing to operate on a not-for-profit basis. The division regulates approximately 1,700 not-for-profit cemeteries in New York State by, among other things, providing technical assistance in cemetery operations and financial accounting. The division also offers training workshops year-round to educate cemetery operators and other interested individuals on how to maintain cemeteries, keep financial records, and try to ensure long-term viability.

Participating cemeteries can be found on the Caring for Your Cemetery web page

For more information, contact the division at cemeteries@dos.ny.gov or call 518-474-6226.