Second Annual Chautauqua Lake Symposium Set For March 22

The Second Annual Chautauqua Lake Symposium will be held at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel on Saturday, March 22.

The forum is free and open to the public. It will provides an opportunity to explore key insights on the lake’s ecosystem, ongoing initiatives, and future efforts.

As part of the Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study, a dedicated Question and Answer session will be held during the event, to gather community input and address questions. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance via chqlake@chqgov.com.

The study, a multi-year initiative funded through a combination of federal and local resources, seeks to address critical aquatic impairments affecting Chautauqua Lake’s ecosystem. Through a $3 million partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, experts will assess strategies to restore aquatic ecosystems, improve water quality, and enhance recreational opportunities while mitigating flood and public health risks.

The Pittsburgh District will provide an in-depth overview of the study’s objectives, methodologies, and expected outcomes. This research serves as the basis for identifying sustainable management solutions tailored to Chautauqua Lake’s unique environmental challenges, including invasive aquatic species and harmful algal blooms.

In addition, foundational research from the Jefferson Project and North Carolina State University will also be highlighted, offering expert insights into lake ecology, water quality, and sustainable management strategies. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit informational booths hosted by lake stakeholders and organizations dedicated to preserving Chautauqua Lake.

For more details and to RSVP, visit chqgov.com/chqlake.