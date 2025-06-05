WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Second Annual Dunkirk Walleye Festival Starts Friday

Second Annual Dunkirk Walleye Festival Starts Friday

By Leave a Comment

The open to the public Dunkirk Walleye Festival will take place June 6 through June 8 at the Dunkirk City Pier. Pictured left to right is last year’s 2024 champions Catch the Best (31.15 total fish weight) with Chuck Pohlman, Tim Duffy, and Tom Kinmartin along with Josh Larsen, Primitive Patriot Outdoors co-owner/WNY Walleye Classic tournament director

The second annual Dunkirk Walleye Festival starts Friday and continues through this weekend on the Dunkirk City Pier.

The event is open to the public and will feature outdoors anglers competing in the 5th Annual WNY Walleye Classic directed by Tournament Director Josh Larsen, while the festival portion will be directed by Dunkirk Festival Event Specialist Scott Mekus.

The Primitive Patriot Outdoors WNY Walleye Classic will be the highlight of the festival consisting of two to five anglers weighing in their biggest six fish caught with top five pay outs and top three biggest fish prizes on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament consists of a Big Fish Friday event on June 6, the main event on Saturday, and a kids’ day on Sunday with a tournament weather determinant make-up date on June 8.

The Dunkirk pier will be closed off to all traffic  starting today from 12 noon to Monday, June 9 late morning.

Last year, 45 teams were registered with over 250 anglers and over $47,760 was given in prize money.
The weekend will include live music, food, crafts, and fishing gear vendors.

To register for the upcoming WNY Walleye Classic as an angler, visit www.primitivepatriotoutdoors.com or call Larsen at (716) 490-4226. Vendor and event sponsorship questions can be referred to Mekus at (716) 366-9848 or smekus@cityofdunkirk.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.