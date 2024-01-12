Second Chances Thrift Store Closing

The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s Second Chances Thrift Store will be closing its doors.

The store, located at 707 Fairmount Avenue, is closing in February due to “rising costs and significant shelter projects on the horizon” for the Humane Society.

Executive Director Kellie Roberts said, “We have considered all options for the store over the past two years before coming to this difficult conclusion. Ultimately, the two most significant deciding factors were that the net income had declined considerably since the pandemic and that the CCHS board decided that the organization needed to consolidate its resources for significant shelter projects that are on the horizon.”

The store had been operating at the Fairmount Avenue location since 2007. It had previously been located in downtown Jamestown at Fifth and North Main Streets

Second Chances Thrift Store will continue regular hours of operation from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Roberts said everything in the store will be 50% off until further notice.

Second Chances also will no longer be accepting donations.

For further updates regarding the closing of Second Chances, go to Chqhumane.org as well as the Chautauqua County Humane Society and 2nd Chances Thrift Store Facebook pages.