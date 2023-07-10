Second Grey Fox Captured In Bemus Point Tests Positives For Rabies

A second grey fox captured in Chautauqua County has tested positive for rabies.

The Chautauqua County Health Department said at least two people were bitten by the fox on Tuesday, July 4 in the Bemus Point area near Route 430. The County Health Department is following-up with the people involved to ensure that they receive proper medical attention. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer responded to the situation and killed the grey fox on July 4. The grey fox was sent for testing and was determined to be positive for rabies.

This the second grey fox within a month’s time to have been found in the same vicinity and testing positive for rabies. If you believe you had physical contact with the grey fox that was killed in the Bemus Point area and have not seen a medical provider please call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4783 or report to the nearest emergency department.

Rabies is nearly always a fatal disease when exposure is missed and untreated.

Pet owners should also be aware that New York State law requires all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets be vaccinated against rabies beginning 4 months of age.

Routine inquiries and requests for information can be obtained by calling 716-753-4481 during business hours. After normal business hours, residents with urgent inquiries can call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-4232.

Visit chqgov.com/environmental-health/rabies-prevention for general rabies information.