Second Person Arrested In July 2025 Shooting

Ian Sanchez

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting last summer.

Jamestown Police said that 24-year old Ian Sanchez has been arrested for attempted murder and 1st Degree assault.

On July 24, 2025, a male victim with gunshot wounds that caused severe injuries was found in the area off East Second and Cheney Streets. Police arrested 23-year old Xavier Ramos for 1st Degree Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Ramos is currently in jail.

Sanchez was arrested March 6 and arraigned March 9 in Chautauqua County Court. He has been sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on $100,000 bail.

