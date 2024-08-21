WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Second Quarter Sales Tax Revenues Down 6% For City of Jamestown

2024 Second Quarter Sales Tax revenue data for City of Jamestown

City of Jamestown sales tax receipts are off 6% based on second quarter numbers.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas presented to the City Council Finance committee, saying if the city was on budget, they would have received $2, 296,000 but in reality the city only received $2,106,000 for the second quarter, “We’re looking that if we continue this run rate which is we’re off 6%, we will miss the revenue by $544,000 almost $545,000.”

The city has budgeted $8,957,572 for sales tax revenue for 2024, which is 5% more than 2023.

