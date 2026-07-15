Second Quarter Sales Tax Revenues Show Initial Increase For Jamestown Over 2025

Second quarter sales tax revenues for April and May are up in the City of Jamestown over 2025.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas provided the update to Jamestown City Council, saying April is up 5% from last year with May being a little over 14% higher than 2025. She said she expects a correction for June’s revenues but still anticipates a total quarter revenue increase of 5% from last year. Thomas said this equates to $130,000 more in revenue for second quarter compared with 2025. She added that she won’t know the complete numbers for another three weeks.

Thomas added that Drescher and Malecki have started the 2025 audit. She said the audit team has been on site and will continue to be during the month of July.