Sen. Borrello Announces He’s Seeking Re-Election

State Senator George Borrello has officially announced he is seeking re-election to represent the 57th District.

Borrello said the defining issue in the 2026 legislative session and the years ahead will be the state’s Climate Act and its impact on affordability and economic growth.

Borrello said, “Since its passage, energy prices are up more than 50 percent and New York now has among the highest electric rates in the nation. This isn’t coincidence; it’s the result of Albany trying to overhaul our entire energy economy without a serious feasibility study or cost analysis.”

Borrello has also been an opponent of industrial wind turbines in Lake Erie and of massive solar projects across Western New York.

He said, “We can pursue environmental goals without sacrificing our shoreline, our farms, and local control. Covering productive farmland with solar arrays and pushing offshore wind projects that threaten local industries is not balanced policy; it’s ideology overriding common sense.”

Borrello emphasized his longstanding commitment to protecting New York’s farmers and agricultural economy, saying, “Agriculture isn’t just an industry here, it’s a way of life. I’ve worked across the aisle to support programs like Nourish NY, which connects our farmers with food banks and hunger relief organizations, a true win-win that supports both food-insecure families and local producers.”

Public safety remains a core priority as well for the Senator, who cited his support of corrections officers during the 2025 strike that demanded safer working conditions and accountability for policies like the HALT Act. Borrello said the HALT Act as well as bail reform and discovery laws must be repealed.

Senator Borrello has represented the 57th District since winning a special election in 2019 and being re-elected in 2022 and 2024. The district, one of the Legislature’s largest geographically, encompasses Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties, as well as a portion of Allegany County.

More information is available at www.georgeborrello.com.