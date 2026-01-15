Sen. Borrello, Assemblyman Molitor Criticize Gov. Hochul’s State Of The State Address

State Senator George Borrello agrees with Governor Kathy Hochul’s focus on affordability, but not on how to make that happen.

Borrello submitted comments following Hochul’s State of the State speech on Tuesday, saying that while he agrees with cracking down on car insurance fraud and joining the federal “no tax on tips” initiative, he wished there had been mention of “broad-based tax cuts or structural reforms.”

He also supports Hochul’s focus on developing more nuclear power but that the governor should also be expanding access to natural gas and other “baseload energy instead of waging war against them.” Borrello has been a long time critic of the state’s Climate Act, saying it’s one of the policies driving the state’s housing affordability crisis.

Borrello added that he was disappointed that Hochul did not address bail reform concerns as part of her address and that her “anti-law enforcement rhetoric” and “policy of ‘non-cooperation’ with federal authorities does nothing to make our communities safer.”

Assemblyman Andrew Molitor issued a short statement, expressing only disappointment in Hochul’s speech, saying “The Governor’s assessment of where New York is now and where New York is headed is an illusion.

New York has the highest tax burden, is one of the worst places to do business, has some of the highest levels of out-migration, and one of the lowest home ownership rates in the nation. Good-paying jobs are not coming into New York, they’re leaving.”

Molitor added, “The Governor is responsible for what is happening in New York, and it’s clear she has no real plan to fix it. Proposing solutions to the problems they have created is not a guarantee that the problems will ever be fixed, rather it is a stunning acknowledgment that they have created those problems and we should not entrust them with our future.”

Borrello said the Republican Conference has released a “Save New York” agenda that offers a “comprehensive, commonsense plan to cut taxes, lower energy, housing, and childcare costs, roll back costly mandates, restore public safety, and make New York affordable and livable again for hardworking families, seniors, and small businesses.”