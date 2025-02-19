Sen. Borrello, Assemblyman Molitor Criticize Hochul’s Reactions To Prison Strikes

State Senator George Borrello and State Assemblyman Andrew Molitor released statements criticizing Governor Kathy Hochul’s reaction to the prison strikes.

Borrello called Hochul’s threat of sending in the National Guard if strikes don’t end today, “tone deaf” and said the strikes aren’t about money but about the “lack of safety and egregious violations of labor protections that every other employer in the state must follow.”

He also said that deploying the National Guard sets a dangerous precedent for handling labor disputes in the state.

Molitor made a statement saying, “For years, Albany has ignored the growing crisis in our correctional facilities, and now, under Gov. Hochul’s failed leadership, we’ve reached a breaking point.”

He said corrections officers are “..being forced to work under dangerous conditions, without the staffing, protections or resources they need to do their jobs safely. The statewide demonstrations are a direct result of the governor’s neglect and misguided policies.”