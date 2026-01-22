Sen. Borrello Calls Gov. Hochul’s Proposed State Budget ‘Irresponsible.’

State Senator George Borrello calls Governor Hochul’s proposed state budget “irresponsible.”

Governor Kathy Hochul presented a $260 billion state budget Tuesday, representing a 0.7% increase over the current fiscal year.

Borrello said, “At $260 billion, it is $6 billion larger than last year’s enacted budget, with state operating spending at $157 billion, nearly 6 percent higher than last year, approximately twice the rate of inflation. New Yorkers were spared a deep budget hole this year not because of fiscal discipline in Albany, but because of the continued strength of Wall Street and higher-than-expected tax revenues driven by the national economy.”

Borrello said President Trump and Congress are the reason why New York State hasn’t had to make spending cuts, citing their “pro-growth agenda.”

He also criticized Hochul’s proposal to extend a corporate tax, which was enacted during the Pandemic, as well as the 11% increase in Medicaid spending. Borrello said Hochul is wants to use state dollars to extend spending for “inappropriate and inefficient” programs no longer supported by the federal government.

He also criticized what he sees as a lack of “broad-based tax relief” for citizens.

The State Legislature now has until April 1 to pass a budget.