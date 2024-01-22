Sen. Borrello Critical of Proposed $2.4 Billion For Migrant Crisis Issues In State Budget

State Senator George Borrello is critical of the $2.4 billion proposed in the state budget to be allocated to New York City to address the migrant crisis.

Borrello said part of the problem is that New York City remains a “Sanctuary City” which means undocumented immigrants are protected from deportation or prosecution, despite federal immigration law, “And, as a result, New York State’s welcome mat has brought tens of thousands of people to this state. Meanwhile, she (Gov. Kathy Hochul) is cutting things that are important to us in this area. For example, she’s taking away the “save harmless, hold harmless” for our school districts, which means particularly our rural school districts that have lost population are also going to lose funding.”

Borrello said New York State is also a sanctuary state, which was created by Executive Order under former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2017. He said the crisis should be dealt with by the federal government by securing the southern border. He also thinks New York City should threaten not to send money to the federal government until the federal government does this.

Borrello said he was glad to see Hochul address harmful algal blooms, “And other water quality issues that we know Chautauqua Lake and others are stressed with the impact of harmful algal blooms and other water quality issues. So, it was good to see her paying attention to that.”

Borrello added that Hochul “talked tough” on safety initiatives but he doesn’t think she has the support in the Democrat-led State Legislature.

The full discussion with Senator Borrello will air at 5:00 p.m, Thursday, January 25 on WRFA’s Community Matters.