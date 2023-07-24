Sen. Borrello Introduces Legislation To Prohibit Use of Cannabis In Public

State Senator George Borrello has introduced legislation that would prohibit the smoking and consumption of cannabis in public places unless specifically authorized by the locality.

Borrello said he’s received many complaints about increased public use of cannabis since its legalization in 2021.

Under the proposed legislation, public cannabis use would be prohibited, although cities and towns would be able to enact ordinances regarding whether and where cannabis could be publicly consumed. This is a significant departure from current state law which authorizes public cannabis use anywhere tobacco smoking is permitted. The measure would also establish a $125 fine for violations of the law. Current violations of the public consumption provisions of the law are subject to a $25 fine.

Borrello said in statement that equating tobacco smoking with cannabis use is a false comparison given that cannabis has THC, which “can result in cognitive and motor impairment, similar to alcohol. Individuals in this condition, on sidewalks or other public places, represent a potential hazard to themselves or others. That is why the same public consumption restrictions that apply to alcohol should apply to marijuana.”

Borrello added that nearly all of the states that have legalized recreational cannabis have limited its usage to private property, whether it’s a private residence or a licensed, designated consumption establishment.

The Assembly version of the legislation is sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Novakhov.