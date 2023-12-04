Sen. Borrello Presented With Awards by Ambassador Sanon

State Senator George Borrello has been presented with a Global Distinguished Leadership Award and other awards from Ambassador Sanon.

Ambassador Hugues Sanon, representing the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP International), presented the Global Distinguished Leadership Award, Key to Sustainability and Medal of Honor to Borrello for his service and dedication to the residents of the 57th District.

Sanon said, “Senator Borrello has devoted more than a decade to improving the quality of life in our community and our region through public service roles at both the local and state levels of government. He has raised awareness of issues and problems that are impacting families, small businesses and farmers. He has been a champion of tax relief to ease residents’ financial burdens and make our region more competitive. As a lifelong Western New Yorker, he is unwavering in his dedication to securing the future of the region and that is inspiring and an example that deserves to be recognized”

COJEP International, headquartered in Strasbourg, France, promotes humanitarian values and works in support of peace, justice, freedom and democracy. The organization has consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, UNESCO (NGO Liaison Committee), the Council of Europe (Conference of NGOs), the OECD and is accredited by the European Parliament and the OSCE.

The awards were presented at a dinner hosted by Ambassador Sanon at his residence in the North Side of Jamestown.

He has previously presented the Medal of Honor to a number of international and national dignitaries as well as several local leaders including City of Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, County Sheriff James Quattrone, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist, and Rev. Mark Hinman of Hillcrest Baptist Church.