Sen. Borrello Proposes Legislation To Crack Down On License Plate Fraud

State Senator George Borrello has announced legislation to crack down on license plate fraud.

Borrello said, “License plate fraud is not a victimless crime. I’ve spoken with constituents who have had their credit ruined, been hounded by debt collectors, and even had police show up at their homes because criminals were using their license plate numbers. It’s outrageous, it’s frightening, and it’s happening far too often.”

In a recent investigative report by WIVB, the story of license plate fraud victims Erik Anderson and Amanda Griffin was profiled. The Jamestown couple had their old plates properly destroyed by the DMV in 2024, only to be buried under more than $9,200 in fraudulent tolls, speeding tickets, and parking violations issued in New York City and New Jersey. Borrello said clearing their names took months of endless phone calls and outside intervention before the bogus toll debt was finally erased.

The report also highlighted the ordeal of Robert and Lorie Grover of Bemus Point, who were hit with repeated fraudulent toll charges and even had police show up at their home in connection with a $250,000 robbery in New York City tied to their stolen plate number. Borrello stressed that while these are two of the most extreme examples his office has handled, they are far from isolated. Dozens of other constituents have faced fraudulent tolls and traffic violations tied to license plate theft.

Authorities estimate that toll evasion through counterfeit and “ghost” plates is draining tens of millions of dollars from the MTA, Thruway Authority, and Port Authority. Officials in New York City reported a noticeable jump in the prevalence of ghost plates and license plate covers when congestion pricing took effect in January 2025, although revenue losses are not yet available.

Under current law, those caught with counterfeit license plates face only a misdemeanor for a first offense. Borrello’s bill, S.8506, would: