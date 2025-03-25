Sen. Borrello Sponsoring Legislation To Create Control Board For Dunkirk

State Senator George Borrello is sponsoring legislation to create a financial control board for the City of Dunkirk.

Borrello said, “The City of Dunkirk’s deteriorating fiscal situation has reached a crisis point, with structural deficits, mounting debt, poor oversight, and delayed audits threatening the city’s future viability.”

He said the financial problems the north county city has are “too large and complex,” citing the 84% property tax increase that goes into effect this year.

Borrello said the control board would bring “…much-needed structure to the city’s financial operations while supporting, not replacing, local leadership. This type of oversight has worked in other New York communities during times of crisis, including Buffalo and Nassau County.” He added that the goal is not to “permanently remove local control, but to help guide Dunkirk back to fiscal health.”

Assemblyman Andrew Molitor will be introducing companion legislation in the Assembly.

The City of Dunkirk Fiscal Recovery Act, sponsored by Senator Borrello and now-retired Assemblyman Andy Goodell, authorized the City of Dunkirk to issue up to $18.5 million in debt to address its multi-fund deficit. However, a November 2024 audit by the Office of the New York State Comptroller reported that outstanding liabilities now exceed $20.5 million. The report also cited several ongoing challenges including delayed audits, faulty budget projections, and inaccurate financial records.