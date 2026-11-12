Sen. Gillibrand Announces Legislative Priorities For A Democratic Senate Majority

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced her legislative priorities for a Democratic Senate majority.

Gillibrand held a press conference Tuesday following historic Democratic gains in the midterm elections, during which both the House and the Senate flipped from Republican to Democratic control. With this new majority, Gillibrand said she is focused on lowering costs and bringing relief to working Americans, saying,

“Last week, voters across the country made clear that they are ready for change. But the real work is just beginning. With a Democratic Senate majority, I am laser-focused on lowering costs to bring much-needed relief to working Americans who have struggled to make ends meet under the Republican trifecta. That starts with ending the war with Iran, halting President Trump’s tariffs, making healthcare more affordable, protecting Social Security, developing commonsense guardrails for artificial intelligence, and combating Trump administration corruption.”

Gillibrand’s top priorities for the Democratic majority include: