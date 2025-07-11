Sen. Gillibrand Demands Trump Administration Release $7 Billion In Funding To Schools

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is demanding that the Trump administration release $7 billion in federal funding for schools nationwide.

The administration is currently withholding the resources, which fund before- and after-school programs, professional development for teachers, STEM education, accelerated learning courses, college and career counseling, and school-based mental health services.

Last year, this federal funding amounted to 13.5% of total K-12 funding for New York.

Jamestown Public Schools receives around $1.2 million in federal funding. JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the way the grants from the federal government work is that, “…we spend the money and then are reimbursed out of these grant funds. To date, we have already been reimbursed for some, but not all, of the expenses.” He said to date the current hold has shorted the district $505,000. Whitaker said the district is in good shape for this summer as he doesn’t believe the funding impact takes effect until September.

Gillibrand sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and OMB Director Russell Vought demanding answers on how long the administration plans to withhold this funding and when, if ever, they will release it.

Among others, the following grant programs are having their disbursements withheld by the Trump administration:

Supporting Effective Instruction State Grants , which support professional development and other activities to improve the effectiveness of teachers and school leaders, including reducing class size. New York State received almost $126 million from this grant program last year.

, which support professional development and other activities to improve the effectiveness of teachers and school leaders, including reducing class size. New York State received almost $126 million from this grant program last year. 21st Century Community Learning Centers , which support high-quality before- and after-school programs focused on providing academic enrichment opportunities for students. New York State received over $102 million from this grant program last year.

, which support high-quality before- and after-school programs focused on providing academic enrichment opportunities for students. New York State received over $102 million from this grant program last year. Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants, which provide flexible funding for school districts for a wide range of activities, including supporting STEM education, accelerated learning courses, college and career counseling, school-based mental health services, and improving school technology, among many others. New York State received over $107 million from this grant program last year.

The letter was also signed by Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Gillibrand said that if the federal government doesn’t comply then she has directed New York State Attorney General Letitia James to file a lawsuit as the funds were approved by Congress and President Trump doesn’t have the power to withhold them.