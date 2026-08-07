Senators Borrello, Ort Tour Lakewood Farmers Market For National Farmers Market Week

State Senator George Borrello was joined by Republican Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt in celebrating National Farmers Market Week at the Lakewood Farmers Market Thursday.

Borrello said the visit was to highlight the work that farmers do as well as champion programs like Nourish New York as well as the Double Up Food Bucks program, “So, this is a program that actually came out of the Pandemic when you had this, essentially, this breakdown of our of our food supply chain. And, it took surplus food that farmers had, and they connected it with food banks across New York State. I mean, it was so sad during the Pandemic to see that you had people running out of food at food banks, people that were newly food insecure. At the same time, you had food that was rotting in fields and farmers who were dumping milk.”

Borrello added that the bill he co-sponsored made Nourish New York a permanent, recurring program. He said the program is funded with $75 million in the 2027 state budget, allowing food banks to budget for it and farmers to better plan crops.