Seneca Nation Receives $308,288 Transportation Safety Grants

The Seneca Nation of Indians is receiving two grants to enhance transportation safety initiatives.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the grants, totaling $308,288, are part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund.

The first grant of $10,000 will be directed toward updating the Seneca Nation’s existing Transportation Safety Plan, including strategic measures to enhance both vehicular and pedestrian safety.

The second grant, amounting to $298,288, will fund the Speed Reduction and Data Collection Project. This initiative focuses on implementing speed reduction measures and establishing a robust system for speed data collection. By reducing traffic speeds and accurately monitoring high-risk areas, the project aims to significantly decrease the severity and frequency of traffic accidents. Reliable speed data will further enable evidence-based decision-making, ensuring targeted interventions for long-term safety improvements.

