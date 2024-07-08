WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Seneca Nation Receiving Funding Through Tribal Home Visiting Program

Seneca Nation Receiving Funding Through Tribal Home Visiting Program

By Leave a Comment

The Seneca Nation of Indians is receiving at $320,268 grant as part of the Tribal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

The funding is coming from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to HHS, the Tribal Home Visiting Program aims to support the health and success of American Indian families through home visiting services. This involves conducting community needs assessments, developing evidence-based intervention plans, and providing services to pregnant women, expectant fathers, and caregivers of young children.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.