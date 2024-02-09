WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Seneca Nation To Receive $1.5 Million in Community Development Block Grant Funds

The Seneca Nation of Indians is receiving over $1.5 million from HUD in Indian Community Development Block grant program funding.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the award as part of nearly $20 million given to 11 communities.

These grant funds may be used for infrastructure, community buildings, housing rehabilitation, land acquisition, economic development, and more to support American Indian and Alaskan Native families on Indian reservations and in other Indian areas. In June 2023, HUD made $75 million available to Tribes through the ICDBG program for community development.

