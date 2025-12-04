Seven Jamestown Public School Students Selected For NYSSMA Performances

Seven Jamestown Public Schools students recently were selected to perform among New York state’s most talented student musicians.

Gina Delgado, Rya Giuffre, Hayden Langford, and Zoey Shimmel represented Jamestown High School at the New York State School Music Association’s Zone 1 Senior High Area All-State Festival that was held in November at SUNY Fredonia.

Jamestown also was represented by Jefferson Middle School trumpeter Jack Nelson, Persell Middle School violinist Aristea Theofilactidis, and Washington Middle School vocalist Melina Singleton at NYSSMA’s Zone 1 Junior High Area All-State festival that was held in November at Pioneer Central School.

Zone 1 encompasses Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. At Fredonia, Delgado, a clarinetist, performed with the Concert Band, while Shimmel, a timpanist, performed with the Symphony Orchestra. Giuffre and Langford, both vocalists, performed respectively with the treble choir and mixed chorus.

Giuffre and Langford have also been selected to attend the NYSSMA Winter Conference All-State festival that is being held in Rochester today through Sunday, December 7. They will perform in the festival’s Mixed Chorus with students from all 15 zones across New York state.

To qualify for the senior high festivals, the students prepare a NYSSMA Level VI solo which must be selected from repertoire lists in the association’s current manual. Typically, over 6,500 sophomores and juniors from across the state of New York prepare for All-State evaluations in the hope of being selected.