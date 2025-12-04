WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Seven Jamestown Public School Students Selected For NYSSMA Performances

Seven Jamestown Public School Students Selected For NYSSMA Performances

By Leave a Comment

Top: JHS Sr High All State: From left to right, Rya Giuffre, Hayden Langford, Gina Delgado, and Zoey Shimmel will represent Jamestown High School at NYSSMA’s Zone 1Senior High Area All-State Festival on Nov. 21 and 22. 
Bottom: JHS Jr High All State: From left to right, Aristea Theofilactidis, Melina Singleton, and Jack Nelson represented Jamestown’s middle schools at NYSSMA’s Zone 1Junior High Area All-State Festival at Pioneer Central School on Nov. 8.

Seven Jamestown Public Schools students recently were selected to perform among New York state’s most talented student musicians.

Gina Delgado, Rya Giuffre, Hayden Langford, and Zoey Shimmel represented Jamestown High School at the New York State School Music Association’s Zone 1 Senior High Area All-State Festival that was held in November at SUNY Fredonia.

Jamestown also was represented by Jefferson Middle School trumpeter Jack Nelson, Persell Middle School violinist Aristea Theofilactidis, and Washington Middle School vocalist Melina Singleton at NYSSMA’s Zone 1 Junior High Area All-State festival that was held in November at Pioneer Central School.

Zone 1 encompasses Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. At Fredonia, Delgado, a clarinetist, performed with the Concert Band, while Shimmel, a timpanist, performed with the Symphony Orchestra. Giuffre and Langford, both vocalists, performed respectively with the treble choir and mixed chorus.

Giuffre and Langford have also been selected to attend the NYSSMA Winter Conference All-State festival that is being held in Rochester today through Sunday, December 7. They will perform in the festival’s Mixed Chorus with students from all 15 zones across New York state.

To qualify for the senior high festivals, the students prepare a NYSSMA Level VI solo which must be selected from repertoire lists in the association’s current manual. Typically, over 6,500 sophomores and juniors from across the state of New York prepare for All-State evaluations in the hope of being selected.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.