Seven Schools, One Municipality Receiving Cybersecurity Assistance

Seven schools and one municipality in Chautauqua County are receiving cybersecurity assistance from New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $9 million from the federal State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program will support the delivery of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) hard tokens to 161 counties, municipalities, school districts and public authorities throughout the state. MFA requires two or more proofs of identity, making it more difficult for cyber-attackers to gain access to private accounts.

School districts in the county receiving the token include Bemus Point Central Schools, Cassadaga Valley Central Schools, Clymer Central Schools, Dunkirk City Schools, Fredonia Central Schools, Ripley Central Schools, and Westfield Academy and Central Schools. The village of Celoron is also receiving the multi-factor authentication token.

Funding for this initiative is made through the 2022 and 2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, a federal program jointly administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. It aims to strengthen cybersecurity practices and the resilience of state, local, and territorial governments. The state Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), the New York State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Planning Committee, and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services coordinated the initiative. ITS will administer the program.