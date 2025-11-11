Several Services Scheduled Today As Part of Veterans Day

Several services will be taking place today in Jamestown in honor of Veterans Day.

VFW Post 53 will hold the first ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at Veterans Park, which is located on West Third and Logan Streets.

Ira Lou Spring Post 149 will then hold a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Third and Main Streets. This ceremony also will include the Jamestown High School Band. The intersection will be closed to traffic starting at 10:45 a.m. and reopen at 11:15 a.m.

Veterans will then process up North Main Street to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where a memorial services will begin at 11:11 a.m.

This year’s speaker is Kurt Gustafson. Gustafson, a lifelong parishioner at St. Luke’s, who followed in his father’s Richard’s footsteps, served in the U.S. Marine Corps on active duty between 1991 and 1999. He served as a Judge Advocate in 29 Palms, California and as an Officer Selection Officer in Hyattsville, Maryland where he achieved the rank of Captain. After serving in the Marines, Kurt accepted a job in the Chautauqua County Attorney’s Office as an Assistant County Attorney. After 19 years in the County Attorney’s Office, Kurt accepted a position as a Labor Relations Specialist with Erie 2 BOCES. Kurt is the President of the Southwestern School Board and serves on the Metro YMCA Board of Directors and the Camp Onyahsa Advisory Committee.

For more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405 or email at stlukes@stlukesjamestown.org