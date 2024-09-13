Sewer District Expansion Project Set To Begin This Fall

Construction is set to begin on the next expansion of the South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District.

The district has approved a $16.9 million bid by J.D. Northrup Construction Inc. to expand the sewer district from Stow to Prendergast Creek, on the south side of Chautauqua Institution.

The project will begin this fall and continue through spring of 2027, completing the connection of all properties on the west side of Chautauqua Lake to the public sewer system.

Crews will install advanced pump systems to replace outdated septic tanks and construct a comprehensive network of pipes to convey wastewater to the South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts’ wastewater treatment facility in the Village of Celoron. This phase of the expansion will extend sewer access to an additional 400 homes, matching the scope of the first phase, which also connected 400 homes.

The project, which began back in the 1980s, has seen renewed momentum in recent years, with a strong push to expand the sewer district around Chautauqua Lake.