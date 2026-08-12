Sex Offender In Jamestown Arrested For Possessing, Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A sex offender in Jamestown has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 42-years old Eric A. Brown was arrested after an investigation that started in February 2025 by New York State Police regarding files of suspected child sexual abuse materials being uploaded to Quora. On June 24, 2026 investigators conducted a search warrant on Brown’s Van Buren Street residence and seized two cell phones. Those phones allegedly contained suspected child sexual abuse materials.

Brown is a Level-1 Sex Offender in New York State following a 2015 Conviction for Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child. If convicted on the charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, he will face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.