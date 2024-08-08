Sheriff’s Office Announces STOP-DWI Campaign Results for July 4

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of a STOP-DWI Campaign over the Independence Day holiday week.

The agencies participated in the state-wide High Visibility Engagement Campaign during 4th of July resulted in a total of 103 vehicle stops, 38 Vehicle and Traffic tickets issued and two DWI Arrests.

The campaign began Wednesday, July 3, 2024, and continued through Sunday, July 7, 2024. This event is funded by a 2023-2024 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone stated, “Removing intoxicated drivers from Chautauqua County roadways is one of our top priorities. If you choose to drink, don’t drive. Impaired drivers not only put themselves in danger, they threaten everyone who shares the road with them.”