Sheriff’s Office Investigating Discovery Of Body In Ripley

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body in the town of Ripley.

Deputies responded at 9:00 a.m. Thursday to the area of Brockway Road and Barden Road to a report a body found on the Lake Erie shoreline. They said the body had washed up on a beach behind a nearby residence and became lodged on the shore. The person found appears to be a light skinned male, approximately 5’8” with a beard and short hair with a receding hairline. There are no visible tattoos, scars, or obvious identifiable marks.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information they believe is relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-2131.