Sherman Receives State Funds For Sewer System

The village of Sherman is receiving funds for its sewer system.

The village has been awarded $1.25 million in New York State Community Development Block Grants that will be used to to replace its deteriorated and undersized storm sewer conveyance systems. These systems serve Sherman’s Main Street corridor and downtown business district.

The State CDBG funds were awarded statewide for projects that range from comprehensive planning studies and community facilities to sewer and water main replacements.