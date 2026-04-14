Sherman Teen Wins National Dairy Award

A Sherman teen has won a national dairy award.

Larsen Swan recently had a new calf delivered to his door from California as part of the Hellenbrand Lasting Legacy Award (HLLA). The purpose of the HLLA is to provide an aspiring and deserving high school dairy youth a chance to own and show a female cow who has never had a calf but who has exemplary genetics for milk production at local, state and national shows including World Dairy Expo.

The Jersey calf, “Vierra Every Little Thing”, is a September daughter of World Dairy Expo Jersey Grand Champion Rivendale VIP Eloise. Swan retains 50% ownership of the calf and will raise her through the summer to go to this year’s World Dairy Expo.

The rigorous application process for this award requires an application with a suitable mentor as the first step. Swan’s mentor is experienced Vermont dairy breeder and exhibitor Seth Johnson, from Tunbridge, Vermont. Johnson is well known throughout the dairy industry as a leader, showman and judge of dairy cattle at local and national levels. The mentor/mentee relationship started years ago when Swan purchased a Guernsey calf from Johnson.

Five finalists for the award were chosen out of over 30 applicants from around the country. Each one was interviewed in March, with Swan winning the calf and the $1,000 runner-up prize going to Taryn Burns of Whiting, Vermont. The other three finalists received $500 each.

The award was created in honor of Mike Hellenbrand, who left a New York City Wall Street career to establish “City Slickers Farm” after the events of 9/11. His farm quickly became a showcase of top dairy breeds and Hellenbrand was soon on the executive board of the World Dairy Expo. His real joy was helping youth get into the dairy industry through the competitive showing of their animals. Aspiring dairymen and women point to Mike as their inspiration in starting their dairy future.

When Hellenbrand passed away in 2020, the Hellenbrand Lasting Legacy Award was established to help dairy teens get an established start. Chautauqua County 4-H said they are proud to see Swan awarded the HLLA in 2026.