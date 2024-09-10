Sidewalk, Parking Lot Work Underway at Chautauqua County Government’s Mayville Campus

Work has started on Chautauqua County Government‘s Mayville campus to improve sidewalks and repave the parking lots.

The initial phase of the project will take place in front of the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building, starting on the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) side off of Peacock and Vista Street. The project will then move to other areas around the campus, including the employee entrance of the Gerace Office Building (GOB). The work is expected to take four to five weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

Entrance closures will be done one at a time to minimize disruptions and available parking spaces will be reduced at times as work progresses. Visitors and staff are asked to follow all posted signs, barricades, and instructions from the construction crew.

Officials encourage everyone visiting the campus during this time to plan for slight delays, arrive earlier than usual, and stay alert near construction zones.