Silver Creek Man Dies In Car Accident

A Silver Creek man died following a car crash in the town of Sheridan.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, deputies located a vehicle that had been involved in an accident on Route 20. According to their investigation, 24-year old Andre Rosario was traveling westbound when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway. He was transported from the scene by EMS for treatment but later died of the injuries he received in the accident.