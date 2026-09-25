Silver Creek Schools Mourn Student Who Died Following Train Accident

The Silver Creek Central School District is mourning the loss of a student who died after being hit by a train.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year old Keira (Koda) Beckstrom was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in the village of Silver Creek.

Silver Creek Schools Superintendent Dr. Katie Ralston said in a statement on social media that Beckstrom was an 11th grade student at the high school and that the district offered their, “…deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with Koda’s family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all those who knew and loved her.”

The statement continued on, saying, “A loss like this is deeply difficult for our entire school community. We recognize that students and staff may experience a wide range of emotions, including grief, sadness, confusion, and anxiety. We want our students to know that they do not have to navigate these feelings alone.

We have enacted our crisis response plan and have additional counselors and support staff available in the library throughout the day today for any student who would like to talk, seek support, or simply have a safe place to be.

We also encourage families to check in with their children and allow them the space to ask questions and express their feelings. If you have concerns about your child or would like assistance in supporting them, please contact our Guidance Office at 716-934-2603, ext. 1123.”