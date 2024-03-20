Silver Creek Senior Housing Projects Receives $6.9 Million in State Funding

The Silver Creek Senior Housing project has received $6.9 million in state funding.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding as part of over $260 million in tax credits and subsidies for affordable housing projects across the state.

Project developers Park Grove Development and Southern Tier Environments for Living plan to demolish the former Silver Creek High School and construct a new 54-unit senior housing development.

Fifteen of the development’s apartments will be set aside for seniors experiencing homelessness. The project will receive $297,000 in Clean Energy Initiative funds to pursue stretch certification goals.

The total cost of the project is $20.1 million. It has already received a 30 year PILOT as well as sales tax and mortgage recording tax abatements from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

The project would provide 180 construction jobs and, once complete, 4.75 full-time equivalent jobs.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.