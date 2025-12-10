Sinclairville Volunteer Fire Company Receiving $103,818 FEMA Grant

Sinclairville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 has received a $103,818 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the funding as part of $1,749,635 in federal assistance for firefighters that will benefit 20 fire departments. He said the funding will go toward upgrades such as new radios, turnout gear, air packs, and other lifesaving equipment.

According to FEMA, the primary goal of these grants is to enhance the safety and effectiveness of first responders while improving their ability to respond to emergencies and disasters. The program addresses evolving needs ranging from advanced equipment acquisition and replacement of aging vehicles to safety improvements and training initiatives.