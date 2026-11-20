Six area churches will be giving away 1,800 meals for Thanksgiving this Saturday.

Trinity Church, Bemus Point Methodist Church, Conduit Ministries, Warren First Church of the Nazarene, Panama Methodist Church, and Living Faith Bible Church are collaborating on the event.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 1,800 complete, prepare at home Thanksgiving meals will be handed out at the following 13 locations throughout Southern Chautauqua County and Warren, PA:

Jamestown High School – 175 meals

Washington Middle School – 225 meals

Love Elementary – 300 meals

Persell Middle School – 175 meals

Fletcher Elementary – 200 meals

Bush Elementary – 150 meals

Falconer Middle/High School – 75 meals

TRZ- Frewsburg – 50 meals

Celeron Park – 75 meals

Ellery Park – 75 meals

Panama Methodist Church – 75 meals

Warren First Church of the Nazarene (PA) – 125 meals

Living Faith Bible Church – Mayville – 100 meals

Each meal will consist of a frozen turkey with disposable pan, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry, beans, corns, rolls, and a pie.

This is a first come, first served event.

Those who would like to support the event with a financial donation may visit this link.